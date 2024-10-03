Daniel Polett, former Board of Trustees chair, dies at 89

Polett served as a member and eventually chair of Temple’s Board of Trustees until 2009.

Daniel H. Polett, former Board of Trustees chair and member, passed away Wednesday at the age of 89, the university announced in a statement to the Temple community Thursday.

Polett began serving on Temple’s Board of Trustees in 1992 and became its chair in 2006, a position he held until 2009.

He received an honorary degree from Temple in 1998, as well as multiple university honors through the years like the Russell H. Conwell award.

Prior to Temple, Polett was the president of a Wilkie Buick car dealership that was located where The Liacouras Center currently stands. He was poached by then-President Peter Liacouras for a board position.

“Dan Polett gave so much to this university and its health system, and we are forever thankful for his service,” said President Richard Englert in the statement. “While Dan loved Temple University, he also loved North Philadelphia. He had a thriving business here, and he understood the importance of giving back. Temple and this community are better today because of Dan’s outstanding generosity and leadership. He will truly be missed.”

Polett Walk, the path that runs on Temple Main from Broad Street to 11th Street, was named after Polett and his wife, Margo in 2009.

No commemoration or celebration of life has been announced.