Eileen Bradley, first female TUPD officer, dies at 77

Eileen Bradley, a retired Temple University Police Department captain, died Friday at age 77 following a battle with cancer, wrote President Richard Englert and Jennifer Griffin, vice president for public safety, in a joint message to the Temple community.

Bradley became the first woman officer to join TUPD in 1972, after graduating from Temple the same year, and most recently served as project coordinator for the Department of Public Safety’s engagement unit.

“She loved Temple, especially our students, and the neighboring community, and her passion for this institution and North Philadelphia was immediately evident to everyone who knew her,” Englert and Griffin wrote.

Bradley served as a community advocate and a liaison for the surrounding neighborhood and community, as well as Temple Student Government and other student organizations, Englert and Griffin wrote.

Bradley planned many of the department’s community outreach events, like annual Christmas parties, local school visits and neighborhood barbecues. DPS distributed Thanksgiving dinners to the North Philadelphia community on Nov. 20, a TUPD holiday tradition that Bradley helped establish.

In April 2018, Bradley was commemorated for her decades of service to the community with a mural at the department’s station on Cecil B. Moore Avenue near 15th Street.

“The breadth of her job was a tall task, but it never felt like work for Eileen,” Englert and Griffin wrote.

Details regarding services will be shared with the Temple community at a later date.