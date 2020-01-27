Fire at The Edge displaces students

All the students at The Edge Student Village were evacuated due to a small fire in a third-floor apartment Sunday, Charles Leone, director of Campus Safety Services, wrote in an email to The Temple News.

Several dorm rooms in The Edge were flooded after fire sprinklers went off because smoke from an apartment activated the system, Leone wrote.

Students were allowed back into the building once an assessment of the building was done, Leone wrote.

Approximately 20 students will receive alternate housing, Leone wrote. Leone does not yet know how long it will take to clean up the rooms from which students were relocated, he wrote.

