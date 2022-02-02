Power restored in four Temple buildings

The issue was located in a manhole on Cecil B. Moore Avenue and Liacouras Walk. There is no risk to public safety.

Updated 2/2 at 8:46 p.m.

Power was restored at the Howard Gittis Student Center, Klein Hall, Ritter Complex and Rock Hall around 8:30 p.m. after an outage Wednesday morning, according to a Wednesday evening TUAlert.

The outage was caused by an issue with a manhole on Cecil B. Moore Avenue and Liacouras Walk, wrote Stephen Orbanek, a university spokesperson, in a statement to The Temple News.

The outage posed no risk to public safety, wrote Charle Leone, director of Campus Safety Services, in an email to The Temple News.

A TUalert notified the Temple community of the issue Wednesday morning.