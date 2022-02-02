Power restored in four Temple buildings

The issue was located in a manhole on Cecil B. Moore Avenue and Liacouras Walk. There is no risk to public safety.

Power was restored at the Howard Gittis Student Center, Klein Hall, Rock Hall and the Ritter Complex on Temple's Main Campus Wednesday evening | NOEL CHACKO / THE TEMPLE NEWS

Updated 2/2 at 8:46 p.m.

Power was restored at the Howard Gittis Student Center, Klein Hall, Ritter Complex and Rock Hall around 8:30 p.m. after an outage Wednesday morning, according to a Wednesday evening TUAlert

The outage was caused by an issue with a manhole on Cecil B. Moore Avenue and Liacouras Walk, wrote Stephen Orbanek, a university spokesperson, in a statement to The Temple News. 

The outage posed no risk to public safety, wrote Charle Leone, director of Campus Safety Services, in an email to The Temple News.

A TUalert notified the Temple community of the issue Wednesday morning. 

