Freshman duo playing big role in Owls’ frontcourt

After falling short in the American Athletic Conference title game last season, Temple immediately hit the transfer portal to retool its roster. Veteran players like guards Jamal Mashburn Jr. and Jameel Brown have made a much-expected impact in the backcourt, but it’s been the freshman class that has fueled the Owls’ frontcourt through their first seven games.

Temple reeled in the top 2024 high school recruiting class in the AAC, according to Rivals, a high school recruiting network. Each of the three freshmen Temple landed were ranked as three-star recruits but there were questions about whether the trio would be ready to play meaningful minutes right away.

Forwards Babatunde Durodola and Dillon Battie answered those questions immediately and have been two of the most important pieces of the team early in the season. Durodola has started each of the Owls’ first seven games while Battie has made a thunderous impact off the bench.

“I wasn’t even sure I was going to start,” Durodola said. “There’s other talented guys on the court and our team is versatile, so we can slide guys to different positions. So finding out I was going to start was a surprise to me. I feel like coaches trust me in those situations.”

Durodola and Battie have contributed on both sides of the floor at a high level. Durodola is averaging 17 minutes per game and has only two turnovers all season while Battie has also seen the court in every game and hasn’t recorded a single turnover. They have used their size to improve the team’s rebounding — an area that Temple struggled in last season.

Temple had one of the worst rebounding margins in the AAC last season at -2.7 and head coach Adam Fisher knew it needed to improve for the team to succeed this season. Temple brought in transfer big men Elijah Gray and Mohamed Keita to join returning forward Steve Settle III to help on the glass.

However, Gray missed the first three games after suffering a concussion before the season started and Keita has rarely been on the floor due to an injury. The injuries thrust both freshmen into major roles in the lineup and they fit in seamlessly.

“Both guys have come in and done a really nice job,” Fisher said. “You have Dillon [Battie] who gets AAC Rookie of the Week in the first week and he comes off the bench. Babatunde [Durodola] has been very impressive for me. His ability to rebound, high IQ, he’s earned where he’s at.”

Durodola feels his greatest impact is on the defensive end. He prides himself on his rebounding abilities and stepping in to help on defense. The Toronto native is second on the team in rebounds with 43, trailing only Settle, a redshirt senior who has 50.

“[Rebounding is] a main message,” Fisher said. “You’re only gonna get one leading score every night. But how do you impact the game? For us, it’s defending and rebounding. Go defend and rebound. That’s what we’re looking for.”

Durodola and Battie’s skills don’t end on defense. Battie, the son of former Owl Derrick Battie, had a career-high 16 points in Temple’s thumping against Monmouth on Nov. 8 and is shooting 70% from the field. He was also named the AAC Rookie of the Week on Nov. 11. Durodola has scored in every game while averaging 5.7 points per game.

The duo, alongside fellow freshman guard Aiden Tobiason, have helped each other adjust to college and have also looked up to the older guys on the roster for guidance. The veterans took them under their wing to show them where they need to improve.

“All of [the older athletes have been role models],” Battie said. “But especially Steve [Settle], Jamal Mashburn, even Matteo [Picarelli]. They just encourage us. Also, Shane [Dezonie]. Those are some of the guys who have the biggest influence on me.”

The freshmen have learned how they can elevate their game and become better basketball players by watching their more experienced teammates play. Battie and Durodola have taken advantage of their example to get off to their impressive starts and hope to carry their success through the rest of the season.

“From then till now, a lot has happened,” Durodola said. “It’s been moving fast but I feel like all the guys on the team kind of take me under their wing in different aspects and help me to be better and put me in situations for me to be better. So I gotta think better. It’s just giving me the confidence to go out there and play.”