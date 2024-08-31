TUPD investigating officer impersonation scam

Temple’s Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigations Unit is investigating an officer impersonation scam, the department announced in a social media post Saturday morning.

Two Temple parents received calls from a phone number with a 215 area code Saturday where the caller claimed to be a Temple Police officer and falsely informed the families that their child had been arrested. The impersonator requested money to be sent via Apple Pay or Cash App in order for their sons to be released.

“The investigation is ongoing, however we can share that the two incidents appeared to target student-athletes,” wrote Vice President for Public Safety Jennifer Griffin in a statement to The Temple News. “We see these types of scams happening nationwide and targeting a variety of populations. We want to ensure our community is aware.”

Both families knew the call was a scam and informed TUPD immediately, according to the post.

TUPD is urging students and parents to be wary of these calls. The department stated they will never call a parent or guardian and request payment for the release of their child.

The department also asked parents and guardians to hang up and contact their local police department to confirm the identity of the caller in order to protect themselves from these calls.

Samuel O’Neal contributed reporting.