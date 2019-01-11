Friends honor Jenna Burleigh’s memory with fundraiser amid Hupperterz murder trial

Jenna Burleigh, a junior film and media arts major who was killed in August 2017, is remembered by friends and family for her passion for activism.

As the first week of Joshua Hupperterz’s murder trial draws to a close, Jenna Burleigh’s friends and family are working with Temple University to honor Burleigh’s memory.



Jenna’s Blessing Bags Foundation, an organization that distributes supplies, like blankets, sleeping bags and toiletries, to people experiencing homelessness, will hold a fundraiser in the Student Center on Wednesday and Jan. 23-34 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Donation tables will be set up in the atrium, with help from the Interfaith Council and the student organization Swipes for Philadelphia.



Hupperterz’s trial began Monday and is expected to last another week. He allegedly killed Burleigh in 2017 in his off-campus apartment on 16th Street near Cecil B. Moore Avenue and is facing several murder-related charges.



Jenna Burleigh’s parents Ed and Jaqui Burleigh launched the foundation in September 2017, days after Jenna Burleigh was killed. Jenna Burleigh, who was a transfer junior film and media arts major, gave “blessing bags” to people experiencing homelessness in Philadelphia.



“This is something she did before passing away,” said Chris Carey, the senior associate dean of students. “The idea of continuing an act that was done beforehand, something that somebody was already engaged in, I think is pretty powerful.”



Friends and family, who have attended the trial this week, remember Jenna Burleigh for her passion for social activism. She participated in rallies like the Women’s March on Philadelphia and regularly spoke out about LGBTQ rights and the stigma of mental health.



“Even though [Jenna] was a new student to Temple, I think the impact has been felt more deeply than just the short time that she was on campus,” Carey said.



Students can donate supplies for the “blessing bags” at the fundraiser, or donate money directly to Jenna’s Blessing Bags Foundation.

