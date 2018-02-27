Hear Faculty Senate

On Wednesday, the university’s Faculty Senate voted to oppose the university’s proposed on-campus football stadium.

According to a resolution passed by the Faculty Senate, members are concerned that the university hasn’t detailed the results of last year’s $1.25 million feasibility study, and it hasn’t given any details on addressing community concerns like increased noise, litter and traffic.

The 2,200-member Faculty Senate passed the resolution — which opposed that the Board of Trustees to file an application to the Philadelphia Planning Commission for the stadium — 24 to 1, with 3 members abstaining.

This action on behalf of the Faculty Senate is notable, and the university should give it proper consideration. The Faculty Senate is meant to be a representative body of faculty members from all of Temple’s schools and colleges. Its opinions represent a large portion of the Temple community whose concerns deserve to be heard.

Some students and North Philadelphia residents have protested regularly since the university proposed the on-campus stadium in 2015, but faculty members from the Faculty Senate haven’t expressed a unified stance on the on-campus stadium until now. This is the first time university officials have had the opportunity to consider the Faculty Senate’s opinion. It would be negligent to ignore that opportunity.

President Richard Englert plans to host an informational town hall about the stadium on March 6 in Mitten Hall. We hope this event — the first town hall that Englert has hosted as university president — will listen to the faculty’s concerns and take them seriously.

The Temple News has consistently recommended open communication with the Temple community — including students, faculty and North Philadelphia residents — regarding the proposed on-campus stadium. The Faculty Senate represents a substantial population on Main Campus. We hope the university hears its voice, along with the voices of all those who live, study and work in North Philadelphia.