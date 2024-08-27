Stewart ready to lead new flock of Owls

Being the only returning single-digit from last season, Ian Stewart is ready to be even more of a leader this season.

Ian Stewart joined the Temple Football program following the 2021 season, stepping into the disarray of what was the Owls’ broken culture. The program was on the heels of back-to-back losing seasons when he joined and had its talent gutted by the transfer portal under former coach Rod Carey.

Stan Drayton was hired as head coach just five months before Stewart joined the program, tasked with turning around the on-field fortunes and rebuilding the disgruntled locker room. Temple’s on-field performance has hardly improved, but the head coach and wide receiver tandem have helped reset the off-the-field culture.

The Woodhaven, Michigan, native’s influence was recognized prior to the 2023 season when he was voted by his teammates as a single-digit. A longstanding tradition at Temple, players chosen as single-digits represent the Owls as leaders both on and off the field.

Stewart earned the single digit following just one season with the program after he transferred in from Michigan State, showing the traits he possessed as a leader — and it is not something he took for granted.

“It means everything in the world,” Stewart said. “Every day since I have been a single digit I have tried to uphold that standard. To be a single digit at a school like this is a blessing to say the least. I carry that with great responsibility and pride every day. There is a standard to protect here and I am going to do everything I can as a single digit to protect that.”

While Stewart has made his impact felt in the locker room during his two seasons with the Owls, his on-the-field impact has been a different story.

The 6-foot-3, 215-pound wide receiver played sparingly at Michigan State but was expected to be a big contributor to the wide receiver room upon arriving at Temple.

However, injuries have prevented him from leaving his mark on the field thus far.

Stewart has played in just 11 games during his two seasons, grabbing 13 catches for 124 yards and two touchdowns. This season, Stewart will be competing for snaps in a deep wide receiver room that features fellow returners Dante Wright, John Adams and Zae Baines.

The Owls also added new faces at wide receiver this offseason. There are 43 total new players on the roster across all positions, and being the leader he is, Stewart has made sure to do everything he can to get them acclimated.

“I just try to take them around and show them the city,” Stewart said. “I take myself back to being a new guy because I had to go through that experience. There were certain areas that I knew I was uncomfortable coming here at first so I’m just trying to be there for them. I’m trying to be as helpful as I can football-wise and off-field.”

Stewart’s leadership has been extra valuable this offseason considering he was the only single-digit from last season who returned.

The rest of the appointed single-digits from last season departed the roster, leaving Stewart alone in the leadership room. With so many new faces on the team, it was important to the coaching staff that Stewart stuck around to help preach the culture Drayton is building, said wide receiver coach Tyron Carrier.

“He’s the next coach in the room,” Carrier said. “When I am in meetings and younger guys want to know certain things, he takes them with him into the meeting room and gets them up to speed. He does a great job of relaying the message I put out there.”

Stewart is now entering his final season of eligibility, hoping to finally put together a healthy campaign. He was a full go in fall camp, showcasing an improved on-field game to coaches. If Stewart can find a way to stay on the field, a significant role in the wide receiver room could be on the horizon.

The impact he’s had on the locker room is undeniable. Stewart turned Drayton’s vision into a reality and helped turn a lost locker room into the strongest part of the program, defining what it means to be a single digit.

“His leadership has been critical,” Drayton said “He’s been one of the guys who has allowed the new guys to transition into our program smoothly. He carries the culture flag. He always preaches the standard of our program and he’s not afraid to cross over position groups to get that point across. Those are traits of our single digits.”