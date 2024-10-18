Owls need a season-saving effort against Tulsa

Temple Football sits at 1-5 after a bye week and one more loss puts its already dim bowl game hope further out of reach.

Temple enters Saturday’s homecoming game against Tulsa with its bowl game hopes hanging by a thread after being sent into their bye week licking their wounds in a heartbreaking 29-20 loss to UConn on Oct. 5.

Quarterback Forrest Brock was back under center after missing three games due to a wrist injury. He replaced Evan Simon, who was injured in Temple’s loss to Army on Sept. 27, seemingly changing the tide of the offense when he was slinging the ball.

Head coach Stan Drayton remains mum on who the starter on Saturday will be, despite saying that Simon is healthy. Temple has a chance to keep its season from unraveling and a win against a struggling Golden Hurricane team looks to be the perfect bounce back game.

“Regardless of the result, it is the fact that they’re intentional about proving themselves right,” Drayton said. “We understand as a football team that it may not come when you want it. Are you tough enough to keep fighting for it, though? We’re talking as a football team, to keep fighting for what we want.”

Temple has a chance to earn its second win of the season against Tulsa after a much-needed bye week. Here is everything you need to know before Temple kicks off Saturday at 2 p.m.

TERREZ IS WORTH A SHOT

Following the Owls’ victory against Utah State on Sept. 11, running back Terrez Worthy looked to finally have a chance to make an impact. The Lackawanna College transfer received just five carries, but was the team’s second leading rusher with 48 yards and almost scored a touchdown in the blowout win.

The performance prompted Drayton to say that the running back needed more opportunities with the football moving forward. Those chances never came against Army, but were evident in Temple’s game against UConn. He broke out with 95 yards and now is the team’s second leading rusher despite having 32 less carries than Antwain Littleton, the Owls’ leader.

Worthy has given Temple a jolt of energy in the running game that has lacked any sort of ability to gain steam this season. The Owls rank dead last in rushing yards with just 90 a game, something that the transfer might be able to fix.

If Temple wants to come out with a win, Worthy will have to get going against a Tulsa team that gives up 162 rushing yards a game.

TURNING THE PAGE

The story of Temple’s defense in the first half of the season was its inability to stop the run. However, against UConn the unit seemed to turn the page. They held the Huskies, who were the 11th-ranked rushing team in the country, to less than 100 rushing yards, showing promise that the defense has taken a step forward.

Now with a week of rest under their belts, the Owls are tasked with taking on another good rushing team. Tulsa averages 182 rushing yards per-game, presenting a tough challenge for Temple’s defense.

Linebackers D.J. Woodbury Sr. and Tyquan King have continued to lead the Owls’ defense. The duo ranks second and third in the AAC in tackles with 55 and 53 respectively. Temple’s secondary has been the strong point of Temple’s defensive efforts. Only giving up 168 passing yards per game. Tulsa has struggled to move the ball through the air, putting up just 209 yards through the air.

ON TULSA

Tulsa sits at 2-4 on the season and is winless thus far in conference play. The Golden Hurricane are also coming off a bye week but were blown out in their previous two games against North Texas and Army.

The Golden Hurricane’s defense has been their downfall, giving up 37 points per game. Against the pass, Tulsa gives up 265 yards per game and has allowed 16 passing touchdowns. Safety Dayne Hodge and linebacker Gavin Potter lead the Tulsa defense with 36 and 35 tackles. Potter has six tackles for loss which is eighth in the AAC.

On offense, Tulsa averages 24 points per game and is built on the run game. Like UConn, Tulsa relies on three different running backs — Anthony Watkins, Bill Jackson and Lloyd Avant. The trio have at least 180 rushing yards each, with Watkins being the most effective with 248 yards and three touchdowns. Quarterback Kirk Francis has thrown for a modest six touchdowns and four interceptions.

“They’re a tough football team,” Drayton said. “They’re very physical up front and try to run the ball on you. They changed a little bit systematically on defense, but still really stout. A lot of energy, a lot of guys flying around football. It will be one of those games where a four quarter battle with a good football team.”

SPOILER ALERT

Ryan Mack, Sports Editor: “Temple showed improvement against UConn and had a much needed bye week after the loss. The defense has gotten better each week and the linebackers have willed the team with Woodbury Sr. and King. Despite being able to stifle the Huskies rushing attack, I’m not entirely confident the defense will be able to do it two straight weeks and Temple will drop to 1-6.”

Tulsa wins 28-17.

Colin Schofield, Assistant Sports Editor: “Temple is coming off a desperately needed bye and showed good signs against UConn. The Owls defense continues to look better behind strong linebacker play. While questions still stand about who will start at quarterback I believe Temple will pull out a win.”

Temple wins 28-24.

Sienna Conaghan, Assistant Sports Editor: “Temple will be rested after coming off a bye week but Tulsa is in the same situation. I think both teams matchup fairly evenly and it will come down to who wants it more. The Owls have shown potential in recent games, especially on the defensive end. I think with the energy of homecoming Temple will be able to walk away with the win.”

Temple wins 24-20.