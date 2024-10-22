How to vote by mail in the 2024 general election

Students must return mail-in ballots by 8 p.m. on Election Day.

In Pennsylvania, all registered voters are eligible to request a mail-in ballot, without needing to state a reason.

Voters can request a ballot by applying online at this link, by mail or at the local county election office. Voters can also vote in person with their mail-in ballot before Election Day once their county’s ballot is complete.

Voters must request their mail-in ballot by Oct. 29 at 5 p.m.

In order to complete the ballot, voters can follow the instructions below:

Carefully read the instructions on the ballot and make voting selections.

After voters mark their mail-in ballot, they must place their ballot in the yellow envelope labeled ‘official election ballot.’

Then, place the sealed yellow envelope into the pre-addressed outer return envelope. Make sure to sign and write the current date on the voter’s declaration on the outside of the outer return envelope. The ballot will not be counted if this step is not completed.

Finally, return the fully filled-out ballot to the county election board or another designated voting area.

Mail-in ballot voters can return their ballots through mail, at a drop box or another officially designated location.

Absentee and mail-in ballots must be turned in by 8 p.m. on Election Day to your county election board.

The Philadelphia County Board of Elections can be found at 1400 JFK Boulevard. The closest drop boxes to Temple are located at the following locations:

The Eastern State Penitentiary

2027 Fairmount Ave.

Engine 55 Fire Station

101 W. Luzerne St.

Independence Branch Library

18 S 7th St,

Strawberry Mansion Health Center

2840 W Dauphin St.

Shissler Rec Center

1800 Blair St.



Additional voting locations can searched for on the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania’s website.