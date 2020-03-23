International Olympic Committee postpones 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games

The Games were scheduled for July 24 to Aug. 9.

The 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games have been postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, USA Today reported Monday night. The Games were scheduled to start on July 24.

The Games will likely not be held until 2021, USA Today further reported.

The Olympic Games are the latest of many high-profile sporting events to be postponed or canceled due to COVID-19. The NCAA canceled all spring and winter championship sports on March 12, The Temple News reported.

Temple fencing sabre alumna Kamali Thompson has been training to make the United States team, The Temple News reported in October.

Canada and Australia would not have sent athletes to compete at the Games, CBS Sports reported.

