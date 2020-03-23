Temple cancels several summer study abroad programs

Temple University has canceled a slew of spring and summer study abroad programs amid the spread of COVID-19, a strain of coronavirus.



The university’s Spring 2020 and Summer 2020 Temple Japan program, Summer 2020 Rome program and Intellectual Heritage programs in Artena, Sicily, Siena, France, Spain, Berlin, Leipzig, Rome and Serbia were canceled Friday, according to the Education Abroad Office. The Klein College of Media Communication canceled all of its summer study abroad programs on Thursday.



The United States Department of State issued an advisory against all global travel due to the severity of the COVID-19 outbreak on Thursday, according to their website.



“We’ve been canceling those programs because it’s unclear if health conditions will be better everywhere in the world by then,” wrote Ray Betzner, a university spokesperson, in an email to The Temple News.



The Education Abroad Office is accepting applications for the 2020-21 academic year and Fall 2020 semester for Temple Rome and Temple Japan, according to its website. The office is also accepting applications for the Spring 2021 semester for Temple Rome, Temple Japan and Oviedo, Spain.

