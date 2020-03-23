Gov. Tom Wolf issues stay-at-home order for Pa. counties

The order will go into effect for the seven counties at 8 P.M. this evening.

Gov. Tom Wolf announced a stay-at-home order for Philadelphia, Montgomery, Delaware, Bucks, Chester, Monroe and Allegheny counties amid the COVID-19 outbreak on Monday, Spotlight PA reported. The governor also announced that schools will remain closed until April 6.



The stay-at-home order which will last for two weeks begins Monday at 8 P.M. and requires residents to stay in their homes with exceptions for getting medical help or going to buy food, Spotlight PA reported.



What is COVID-19? COVID-19 is a disease caused by a new coronavirus which was first discovered in Wuhan, China in December 2019. It causes respiratory illnesses. The disease has since spread to dozens of countries, and on March 11, the World Health Organization declared the outbreak of coronavirus a pandemic.

What are the symptoms of COVID-19? Symptoms of COVID-19 include a high fever, cough and shortness of breath. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states that symptoms can be mild or severe and appear 2-14 days after being exposed to the disease.



As of Monday afternoon, there are 644 confirmed cases in Pennsylvania and there have been 6 deaths from the virus, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health. There are 128 cases in Philadelphia County, 129 cases in Montgomery County, 54 cases in Delaware County, 43 cases in Bucks County, 40 cases in Chester County, 48 cases in Allegheny County and 43 cases in Monroe County.

What to do if you are sick? Stay home, avoid public areas and avoid public transportation if you feel sick. You should isolate yourself from people as much as possible and limit contact with pets and animals. You should call your doctor and schedule an apointment before visiting a doctor’s office, urgent care, etc. You or your doctor should alert a health department of your illness.

If you are sick, you should wear a facemask around other people. Cover your coughs and sneezes and wash your hands often for 20 seconds with soap and water.





Wolf’s stay-at-home order comes a day after Philadelphia banned outdoor gatherings and asked residents to stay indoors with exceptions for the same essential trips.