Philadelphia to ask residents to stay at home amid COVID-19

Philadelphia will ban outdoor gatherings and ask residents to stay at home beginning 8 a.m. Monday morning in response to the COVID-19 outbreak, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

Outdoor exercise with social distancing and gatherings related to essential businesses like food or medicine will be permitted, the Inquirer reported. There are 91 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Philadelphia, The Temple News reported.

Pennsylvania is considering a similar “shelter-in-place” order for the entire state, where there are currently 479 cases, the Inquirer reported.