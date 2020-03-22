With limited hours and a new location, students struggle to access Temple University’s food pantry during COVID-19

The food pantry has cut its hours by a third, making it difficult to coordinate visits for students who have lost jobs and had to move during the pandemic.

Before she got her job at the Philadelphia Flower Show, Desiree Sawyer’s only source of getting food was Cherry Pantry, Temple University’s on-campus food pantry.

While working, she was able to buy her own groceries and expected to be transferred to work at the Philadelphia Zoo after the flower show was over.

But the zoo’s now closed due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Sawyer is back to relying on Cherry Pantry.

“I kinda need it a little bit more now,” said Sawyer, a junior actuarial science major.

However, along with the university’s March 11 decision to transition to online classes for the remainder of the spring semester, Cherry Pantry moved its location on Main Campus and cut its hours by a third. Students are now having to adjust to the new availability to access food at a time when their needs may be heightened during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prior to the transition to online classes, Cherry Pantry was housed on the second floor of the Student Center. It was open Tuesdays and Wednesdays 1-5 p.m. and Thursdays 4-8 p.m.

Now, during online classes, the pantry has moved to the Temple Police substation in Morgan Hall South on Park Avenue near Cecil B. Moore. It will be open Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and Fridays from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., according to a tweet from Temple Police.



Sawyer wasn’t able to make it to the pantry during the first week of online classes. The new limited hours were either when she had class, or was just getting out of class, she said.

“This week I had leftover stuff, but I’m gonna try harder next week because it’s going to be a lot more difficult to get groceries myself,” she added.

The Cherry Pantry has relocated to the Temple Police substation in Morgan Hall South on Park Avenue near Cecil B. Moore. | JEREMY ELVAS / THE TEMPLE NEWS

Jediael Peterson, a sophomore global studies and anthropology major, also didn’t make it to the pantry during the first week of online classes.

She was confused about who to contact to access it, and didn’t know the new hours. Up until the first week of online classes, she had been going to it twice a week. She has no meal plan and no other way to access food outside of the pantry during online classes, she said.

“I am worried about the time span, and I just don’t know how much is going to be provided,” Peterson said. “Because a lot of students did lose their jobs, so more students are going to be heavily dependent on it, and I want to know if they’ll be able to have enough resources to handle that demand.”

In recent weeks, local grocers have seen an increased demand for food supplies as customers stock up during the spread of COVID-19, The Temple News reported.

Cherry Pantry, which relies on donations to supply students, will now be giving students a “grab and go” grocery bag of food during its online classes hours, replacing its old system of letting students “shop” and pick products based on a point system.

“I have some food stocked up at my house and I have some friends in my building that like, are cookers, and I know like they’re not going to let me starve,” said Indigo Vaughan, a freshman global studies and anthropology major who’s been using the pantry twice a week this semester. “But in the future, like, it may be a concern for me if I need to go and get bread or milk or something, I don’t know, canned foods from the Cherry Pantry, that won’t be, you know, readily accessible to me.”

Produce shelves sit empty in the Progress Plaza Fresh Grocer on March 13. | CLAUDIA SALVATO / THE TEMPLE NEWS

Food Resources for Temple students during COVID-19 PhillyFoodFinder offers a map of food resources in the city for students who need help finding other food pantries in the city outside of Temple. PhilAbundance, a nonprofit organization on Galloway Street near Pattison Avenue, has a similar food map on their site. Share Food Program, a nonprofit on Hunting Park Avenue near Henry, offers food programming during COVID-19 to community distribution sites around Philadelphia, according to their website. Bebashi Transition to Hope, a nonprofit social services organization about a mile south of Main Campus on Spring Garden Street near 13th, has food pantry hours on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday 2-4 p.m. and Tuesdays 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., according to their Facebook account. . While the university evacuated all students living in on-campus residences for the rest of the semester, Vaughan had to apply for a housing extension to continue staying in Beech International Village because they don't have an internet connection to continue taking online classes at their home in Middletown, Delaware. The students who are having to stay on campus during the outbreak are the ones who need resources like Cherry Pantry most, they said. "These are students that are in most need of food and support," Vaughan added. In February, Temple's Hope Center for College, Community and Justice released a revised national report that stated an average rate of 43 percent of students at four-year institutions were food insecure. Amid the COVID-19 outbreak, the center released a report for colleges and universities recommending campus food pantries to work with local food banks and campus dining halls to communicate with students about alternative options before closing. "The main message they need to hear is that they will have access to food," the report stated. University Housing and Residential Life sent an email to students on March 20 that meal plans for students who live off campus would stop March 20 and will be given prorated refunds by March 22. For those who were living on campus and had meal plans, refunds would be distributed by March 23. Students who are staying on campus and have meal plans are able to eat at Morgan Hall's dining hall, which now also has limited hours during online classes, according to a tweet from Temple Dining. "In the transition through this, like, there's been days where we're not sure which hours and when things are open," said Joseph Crespo, a junior financial planning major. Morgan Dining Hall will remain open with limited hours for students who are staying on campus and have meal plans.

Crespo, who’s lost his student worker job at the pantry and was a residential assistant at the now-closed Johnson and Hardwick residence hall, also applied for a housing extension and has been relocated to live in Morgan Hall for the rest of the semester.

Because he’s an RA, he’s had a meal plan this year and hasn’t had to rely on the pantry as much as he did last year, Crespo said.

“I’ve kind of just went and bought food for myself, but thank god I have money right now but because I don’t have a job, and because I don’t know what’s coming and how much worse things are going to go, I have to, like, be very savvy at this moment,” he added.

Nick Carmack, a senior sociology major, said he was worried not all students were receiving the communication about the Cherry Pantry’s changed hours and location.

“Especially students like myself who don’t have Wi-Fi, which are the same students who are needing to use the pantry,” Carmack said.

Carmack, who formerly used Cherry Pantry and did outreach volunteer work for it, said he wished the pantry would have a team of employed staff, who could then organize food delivery to students during online classes.

“This is a basic need that aren’t being met for students,” he said. “And because we’re in a crisis right now and everything’s changing, very different tactics need to be used to provide that basic need for students. And that’s not happening and that’s alarming.”

The Cherry Pantry will now be available to students on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and Fridays from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Temple Police substation in Morgan Hall South. | KATHY CHAN / FILE PHOTO

He’s also concerned that students who already had a difficult time finding the pantry in the Student Center will not know where the pantry’s new location is, Carmack said.

Julia Olszewski, a freshman history and cultural anthropology major, used a weekly meal plan and Cherry Pantry while she was living in Morgan Hall for the first half of the semester.

“I already didn’t really know where it was, and then like switching it again, would just kind of be like ‘Oh my god, like, where is it?’” she said.

Olszewski’s now moved home to Roxborough, where she has access to food with her family. Still, she’s concerned for her peers who are staying around campus and relied on now-terminated meal plans, as they’re a “major source for a lot of people,” she added.

Those who have the ability to go out and buy food right now should be mindful, Vaughan said.

“There are people that don’t have enough money to be going out and stocking up and they are living day to day and buying the food that they eat on a day to day basis, so if you buy up all their food, they and their families are left with nothing,” they added.

