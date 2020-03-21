Temple University before and after COVID-19 closure

The Temple News documented what Main Campus looked like before and after the university switched to online-instruction and remote work.

On Wednesday, March 11, Temple University announced the suspension of in-person teaching and the transition to online classes, following the COVID-19 outbreak, The Temple News reported.



On the last day of in-person classes on March 13, The Temple News photo team documented scenes around campus, and on the first day of online classes on March 16, we recreated those scenes to show the emptiness of Main Campus.

Beury Beach

Charles Library

Food Wall

Bell Tower

With students in university housing moving out and all non-essential employees working from home, Temple University’s campus population has significantly dwindled along with colleges across the country that have closed their doors and transitioned online in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak.