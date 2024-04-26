Jameel Brown transfers to Temple

The former Penn State guard averaged four points on 35 percent shooting and could provide more depth for Temple Mens’ Basketball next season.

Former Penn State guard Jameel Brown will be transferring to Temple, he announced on his social media Friday.

In his sophomore season at Penn State, Brown averaged four points on 35 percent shooting from the field. The six-foot-four guard averaged just 10 minutes per game, but showed promise in key moments last year for the Nittany Lions.

Brown played key defense off the bench for Penn State last season and brings in solid depth for the Owls, who have now added three guards through the transfer portal this season. Jamal Mashburn Jr. and Lynn Greer III committed earlier this week, and the Owls still have Shane Dezonie and Quante Berry in the guard room as well.

Brown is a Philadelphia native and graduated from Haverford high school in 2022. He was ranked as a four-star recruit by ESPN and labeled No. 24 shooting guard in the country coming out of high school.

Brown was on the same Penn State staff with now-Temple head coach Adam Fisher and assistant coach Cam Wynter, who was his teammate during their NCAA tournament run in 2023

While Brown hasn’t statistically lived up to the expectations he had coming out of high school, he has shown flashes of promise at Penn State. The talent is clearly there, and Brown is the highest ranked prospect that Temple has had since Khalif Battle when he transferred to North Broad from Butler.