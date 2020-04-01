Josh Pierre-Louis expresses intent to transfer

The freshman guard becomes the second player to transfer from the Temple men’s basketball program after junior forward Justyn Hamilton.

Freshman guard Josh Pierre-Louis intends to transfer from the Temple University men’s basketball program, Verbal Commits announced in a tweet on Wednesday.



Temple G Josh Pierre-Louis (FR) has entered the transfer portal. https://t.co/ni9E2nYJqH — Verbal Commits (@VerbalCommits) April 1, 2020

During his only year at Temple, Pierre-Louis averaged 3.8 points per game in 27 games this season while averaging 12.7 minutes per game. Pierre-Louis also made 42.9 percent of his shots from the field while converting 37.8 percent of his three-pointers.



Pierre-Louis is the second Temple player to announce his intention to transfer from the program following this season. Junior forward Justyn Hamilton announced his intent to transfer from the program on March 14.



Pierre-Louis was rated as a three-star recruit by 247 Sports coming out of Roselle Catholic High School in Roselle, New Jersey.



Pierre Louis’ announcement comes just two days after his brother, junior guard Nate Pierre-Louis, declared for the 2020 NBA Draft.



Josh Pierre-Louis has not provided a comment as of Wednesday afternoon.

