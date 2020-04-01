Statewide stay-at-home order takes effect tonight

Gov. Tom Wolf’s stay-at-home order, which previously affected 33 counties in Pennsylvania, now encompasses the entire state and will last until at least April 30, effective at 8 p.m tonight.

All Pennsylvania schools and non-life-sustaining businesses will remain closed while essential state services continue amid the COVID-19 outbreak, according to a press release.

People must stay inside their homes unless they are performing tasks essential to maintaining health and safety, getting necessary services and supplies or exercising while maintaining social distancing, among several other reasons listed here.

Pennsylvania has confirmed more than 5,800 cases of COVID-19, a strain of coronavirus, The Temple News reported.

“This is the most prudent option to stop the spread of COVID-19 across our commonwealth, where cases continue to grow daily,” Wolf said. “We appreciate the shared sacrifice of all 12.8 million Pennsylvanians; we are in this together and this statewide stay-at-home order is being made after many discussions with multiple state agencies; Dr. Levine; and state, county and local officials as we continue to monitor the most effective ways to save lives and stop the spread of COVID-19.”

