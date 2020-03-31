Pierre-Louis declares for 2020 NBA draft

Junior guard Nate Pierre-Louis averaged 10.7 points and 5.9 rebounds per game during his three years with Temple men’s basketball.

Temple University men’s basketball junior guard Nate Pierre-Louis will declare for the 2020 NBA draft, he announced in a tweet Monday night.

“I want to thank my teammates and coaching staff for believing in me,” Pierre-Louis wrote in his statement. “I would also like to thank my family for always supporting me through thick and thin. Thank you to the Temple University Fans and Alumni for showing endless love. I truly appreciate how you all embraced me for the player I am.”

Even though he is declaring for the draft, Pierre-Louis will maintain his NCAA eligibility. If he does not get selected in the draft, he can come back to Temple for his last year of eligibility. The NCAA allows college players to return to their respective programs if they do not hire an agent.

During his three seasons with the Owls, Pierre-Louis averaged 10.7 points and 5.9 rebounds per game. Pierre-Louis was named to the American Athletic Conference All-Rookie team during the 2017-18 season when he averaged 7.5 points and 3.0 rebounds per game in 27 games.

During his sophomore season, Pierre-Louis was named the co-Most Improved player in the AAC and Most Improved in the Big 5. Pierre-Louis recorded 13.3 points and 5.8 rebounds per game while starting in all 33 games last season.

This season, Pierre-Louis was named one of the three captains. He was second on the team with 10.9 points per game and first with 8.5 rebounds per game in 31 games.

Coach Aaron McKie could not be reached for a statement.

