Judge dismisses sexual assault case against Brandon McManus

Content Warning: This story contains mention of sexual assault. If you find the content disturbing, please seek help at Tuttleman Counseling Services or click here to find resources on sexual assault and sexual violence.

Former Temple kicker and current NFL free agent Brandon McManus’ sexual assault lawsuit has been dismissed, the Associated Press reported Thursday afternoon. McManus was accused of sexual assault by two flight attendants who worked for the Jacksonville Jaguars in May for an incident that happened last season when he was on the team.

The two women took the incident to the Duval County Civil Circuit Court, suing McManus and the Jaguars, for the actions that allegedly occurred during the team’s trip to London on Sept. 28, 2023. McManus signed a one-year contract with the Commanders in March but was released by the team following the allegations.

The report claims the former Temple kicker attempted to kiss one of the flight attendants and grinded on her while she was serving food to the team. The second flight attendant accused McManus of the same behavior when she served the team’s second meal, according to the report.

The two women anonymously filed the lawsuit under the name “Jane Doe” and “Jane Doe II”.

Judge Michael S. Sharrit presided over McManus’s case and wrote in an order Tuesday that the case does not meet the criteria required for the women to have anonymity. The women who filed the claim have 10 days to make their claims under their legal names, which their attorney says will happen.