Kemali Green brings intensity to midfield group

Temple University men’s soccer junior midfielder Kemali Green brings a new level of experience to the team.

After transferring into the Owls’ program this summer from Lock Haven University, the 6-foot-2 midfielder has shown off his talent in Temple’s preseason games.

Now his focus is winning the conference.

“My expectations are to first win the conference and then make the tournament and just go as far as we can,” Green said.

As a newcomer to the team, Green could make an immediate impact and put some goals into the back of the net for the offense.

“He’s mobile, he sees the game well, he’s got good passing range, but he also just understands the game and how we want to play,” said Head Coach Brian Rowland. “I think he’ll find his way in whatever position he ends up playing.”

Green can win set pieces in the air, with the advantage of his height, and his knack for the ball allows him to defend against opposing corners inside the box.

Rowland, assistant coaches Alex Shinsky and Armante’ Marshall recruited Green to come to Temple. They held a Zoom meeting with him to talk about his role as a playmaker with the Owls before bringing him into the facilities for a tour, Rowland said.

“They’re one of the reasons why I chose Temple, because of the playing style, because of their resumes and all that,” Green said.

While playing with Lock Haven, Green, who totaled one goal and two assists for his sophomore season, was named second-team all-conference in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference in 2019.

“I should have been first [team], but that showed me that there’s still more work to be done,” Green said. “It never got to my head. I just got to keep working and keep improving, because I knew my goal was to go to D1 or the professional ranks. So for me it’s always improving, always the next one.”

Green played for the Philadelphia Union Academy prior to entering college, and he also attended YSC Academy along with teammate and redshirt freshman goalkeeper Eoin Gawronski.

“[Green] is a really good player, super technical, I think he’ll help our midfield a lot,” Gawronski said. “He definitely brings his veteran experience and playing at Union will help us a lot.”

Gawronski hopes Green’s presence in the midfield will elevate the squad to reach higher heights than last season, like winning the American Athletic Conference championship, he said.

“Hopefully by the end he’s starting, getting a lot of minutes for us, pushing the young guys, even the veteran guys, giving them a run for their money in the midfield,” Gawronski added. “I think he’ll be really good for us.”

Although he’s new to the team, Green feels he fits right in with the program and being close to his family in Philadelphia brings a sense of normalcy to his life, he said.

“[The team] wants me to just be myself,” Green said. “When I’m myself, I think I’m a decent player. It’s all been positive.”