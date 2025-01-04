Kenyatta announces bid for DNC vice chair

The election will be held Feb. 1 for the position, with potentially three new open seats for the taking.

Pennsylvania State Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta, a 2012 strategic communications alumnus, is running for a Democratic National Committee vice chair position in its 2025 election, according to his website.

The five current vice chairs include Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Illinois U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth and Latino activist Henry Rueben Muñoz III. The election is set for Feb 1. in National Harbor, Maryland, and will include some of the top roles in the committee.

Kenyatta’s website emphasizes his coalition building skills and relationships with legislators, labor and community leaders. This November, he narrowly lost the Pennsylvania Auditor General election to incumbent Timothy DeFoor. He also lost to U.S. Sen. John Fetterman in the Democratic primary for a U.S. Senate seat in Pennsylvania in 2022.

The annual meeting will also include the election of a new chair of the DNC. Current DNC Chair Jamie Harrison, a South Carolina politician, is not seeking reelection. Potential candidates for the position include former Texas U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke, former candidate for a Maryland U.S. Senate seat Robert Houton and former Maryland Gov. Martin O’Malley.

Kenyatta, whose district in the Pennsylvania State House encompasses Temple’s Main Campus, will seek his election from 448 DNC voting members.