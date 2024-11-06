Timothy DeFoor wins auditor general race

DeFoor has been reelected as Pennsylvania’s 50th auditor general.

06 November 2024 elections
DeFoor was reelected for another term as PA Auditor General. | COURTESY / WIKIMEDIA COMMONS

Timothy DeFoor (R-Incumbent) has been reelected with 51.3% percent of the vote following a relatively tight race for Auditor General, the Associated Press reported.

Prior to holding the position of Pennsylvania’s 50th Auditor General, DeFoor pursued a degree in paralegal studies at Harrisburg Area Community College and a degree in project management from Harrisburg University of Science and Technology. He went on to work as a fraud investigator, a special agent and an internal auditor.

DeFoor has placed an emphasis on efficient and effective audits to ensure taxpayers are getting the most out of the Department of Auditor General, he said.

DeFoor aims to cut government spending in an effort to protect taxpayers and to create an economy where businesses can produce job opportunities that will pay Pennsylvania workers well.

DeFoor plans to continue to advocate for the public school system by advocating for financial literacy being taught in schools through his “Be Money Smart” initiative.

Samantha Morgan

Reach out to Samantha at samantha.morgan@temple.edu. Follow Samantha on Twitter at @sammimorgann.

