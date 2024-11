RePrint is your biweekly rundown of the stories you need to know about from The Temple News’. It is available on Wednesdays featuring Pablo Rouco and other editors from The Temple News.

Temple has officially welcomed John Fry as its 15th president, taking office on Nov. 1 after being unanimously appointed to the position by the Board of Trustees. News editor Nurbanu Sahin discusses what students and faculty expect from the new President. Features editor Bayleh Alexander talks about what the community expects from the new president.