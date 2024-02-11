Large group of juveniles, shots fired reported on Main Campus

There were two separate shots fired incidents reported, as well as a report of a large group of juveniles on Broad Street.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

The Temple community received multiple TUalerts for shots fired as incidents broke out on and around Main Campus Saturday night.

At 5:24 p.m., the Department of Public Safety advised students to avoid the area of Broad Street near Cecil B. Moore Avenue due to a large group of juveniles. The university said police had arrived at the scene. On Citizen, a mobile app that sends users safety alerts based on their location, users streamed footage of a large group of people in the area.

DPS sent another TUalert at 5:53 p.m. alerting the community that gunshots had been reported on Park Avenue near Cecil B. Moore. Park Avenue runs between Morgan Hall and 1300 Residence Hall.

Keep Us Safe TU, a social media account that monitors crime and safety issues around Temple, posted a video taken from Morgan Hall North that appears to show the moment when shots were fired in the area.

Six minutes later, at 5:59 p.m., students got an additional TUalert that said more gunshots had been reported on Broad Street near Cecil B. Moore Avenue.

Temple University Police Department and the Philadelphia Police Department were working to disperse the large group of juveniles when officers heard gunshots just before 6 p.m. As of 7:13, no injuries have been reported, TUPD wrote in a social media post.

Temple reported that police were remaining in the area of Broad Street and Cecil B. Moore Avenue dispersing juveniles.