Laurel Hill Cemetery hosts spooky market

9.11_LIVEinPhilly_Macabre_HannahBurns_1 HANNAH BURNS / THE TEMPLE NEWS 9.11_LIVEinPhilly_Macabre_HannahBurns_2 HANNAH BURNS / THE TEMPLE NEWS 9.11_LIVEinPhilly_Macabre_HannahBurns_3 HANNAH BURNS / THE TEMPLE NEWS 9.11_LIVEinPhilly_Macabre_HannahBurns_4 HANNAH BURNS / THE TEMPLE NEWS 9.11_LIVEinPhilly_Macabre_HannahBurns_5 HANNAH BURNS / THE TEMPLE NEWS 9.11_LIVEinPhilly_Macabre_HannahBurns_6 HANNAH BURNS / THE TEMPLE NEWS 9.11_LIVEinPhilly_Macabre_HannahBurns_7 HANNAH BURNS / THE TEMPLE NEWS 9.11_LIVEinPhilly_Macabre_HannahBurns_8 HANNAH BURNS / THE TEMPLE NEWS

Oddities, artwork, vintage clothing and unusual antiques were just some of the items sold at Saturday’s Gone But Not Forgotten: Market of the Macabre event at the 182-year-old Laurel Hill Cemetery in Northwest Philadelphia.

“The setting in the cemetery is just the perfect fit, it really draws in a great crowd,” said Neil Jones, co-owner of Mz. Jones’ Curiosities, an oddities and wearable taxidermy shop that sells cow eye globes, framed bats and a gumball machine that dispensed mini oddities like teeth, wings and bones.

The eerie setting and odd items attracted people from across the city.

“It’s a beautiful spot,” said Tala Cox, 33, as she shopped for vintage dresses.

Jessi Hardesty sold handmade wood carvings inspired by her love for grave-lore and cemetery history at the market. “It just seemed like the perfect place for my stuff to be,” she said.