Locals mark a Manayunk miracle on Main Street

Downtown Manayunk decorated for the holiday season and lit their Christmas tree in a Philadelphia Eagles fashion.

As street lights illuminated the iconic Manayunk Bridge overhead, residents in Philadelphia Eagles merchandise crowded around Canal View Park on Main Street to watch the Manayunk Christmas tree lighting kick off the holiday season.

While the crowd anxiously awaited the lighting, Santa Claus — clad not in red, but green — led a heartfelt Eagles fight song and a rendition of Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer before the countdown began.

Santa Claus waves from the front seat of a fire truck. | JACK LARSON / THE TEMPLE NEWS

Eagles fans are known for their boundless passion, and during football season, that energy even extends to Christmas cheer. At Manayunk’s annual Christmas tree lighting on Nov. 14, attendees geared up for both the festivities and the Eagles’ faceoff against the Washington Commanders.

Atelier Coffee Co. stand serves coffee on the sidewalk. | JACK LARSON / THE TEMPLE NEWS

“This year’s tree lighting ceremony is Eagles themed,” said Erin Maguire, a senior theater major and employee at Minor Details Philly on Main Street and Levering Street. “And that’s kinda what we’re known for is our Philly sports merch so that’s even bringing in more fans and more sales which is really fun.”

Eagles fans watch the Manayunk Christmas tree lighting ceremony before their Thursday night game against the Commanders. | JACK LARSON / THE TEMPLE NEWS

Throughout the holiday season, these local businesses participate in the ‘Manayunk Gets Lit’ competition, where participating stores decorate for the festive season with light displays. Until Dec. 17, visitors can vote on the Most Creative, Most Lit and Best Overall display for a chance to win a $200 Manayunk shopping spree gift card.

For Manayunk residents John and Jamie McLaughlin, the best-decorated business was Taqueria Amor, a Mexican restaurant on Main Street near Gay Street.

The Grinch jeers and engages with the crowds in his witty style. | JACK LARSON / THE TEMPLE NEWS

“I feel like Taqueria runs away with it every year,” John McLaughlin said.

Santa Claus and Pennsylvania State Rep. Tarik Khan also urged the crowd to participate in Small Business Saturday on Nov. 30 to support the shops and restaurants along Main Street. With more than 80,000 twinkling lights, festive performances and Santa riding shotgun in a fire truck, the street looked like a scene from the Hallmark channel.

Local Manayunk residents enjoy the falling snoap. | JACK LARSON / THE TEMPLE NEWS

“With the collaboration of residents, local shops and visitors, we can transform Main Street into a festive, one-of-a-kind experience that feels straight out of a movie and help create everlasting Manayunk memories,” said Caitlin Marsilii, the events coordinator for Manayunk Development Corporation.

While kids waved their colorful light-up wands and snoap — suds pouring into the night sky to mimic a heavy snowfall — landed on Eagles winter hats, the shoppers and fans felt the truer meaning of Christmas.

Taqueria Amor hangs their seasonal outdoor Grinch sign along with their festive decorations. | JACK LARSON / THE TEMPLE NEWS

“Manayunk also means friends and family because we love to hang out with these guys,” Jamie McLaughlin said. “So we celebrate with them.”