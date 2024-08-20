Malcolm Kenyatta to speak at Democratic National Convention

The Pennsylvania State Rep. and Temple alum will speak at the convention about the threats of Project 2025 and a second Trump presidency.

Pennsylvania State Rep. and 2012 Temple alumnus Malcolm Kenyatta will speak at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago tonight, a spokesperson for the state representative told The Temple News late Monday night.

Kenyatta’s address will focus on the economic threats of Project 2025 and the conservative plan to “reshape America” under a second Donald Trump presidency, the spokesperson said.

Kenyatta isn’t the only Pennsylvania Democrat that will take the stage at Chicago’s United Center this week. Governor Josh Shapiro and Lt. Gov. Austin Davis are also set to address delegates during the convention, Axios reported.

Kenyatta, whose district includes Temple’s Main Campus and most of the North Central neighborhood, is running for state auditor general against incumbent Tim DeFoor. Kenyatta has long been thought to have larger national political ambitions. He ran for a U.S. Senate seat in 2022, but fell to Sen. John Fetterman in the Pennsylvania Democratic primary.

Former President Barack Obama, Former First Lady Michelle Obama, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff and entertainment host Ana Navarro are also set to speak tonight. A full list of speakers with designated time slots will be released by the DNC later today.