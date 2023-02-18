Mastropietro’s six goals guide Temple past George Washington

Temple Lacrosse (2-1, 0-0 The American Athletic Conference) defeated George Washington University (0-2, 0-0 The Atlantic 10) 15-6 Saturday afternoon in Washington, D.C. The Owls collaborative performance on offense created plenty of chances while their defense shut down the opposing attack.

KEY PLAYS

Temple opened scoring with junior defender Katie Shallow assisting sophomore attacker Amelia Wright for an open shot.

assisting sophomore attacker for an open shot. As the first quarter came to a close, the Owls scored four straight goals with most of the work coming from senior midfielder Belle Mastropietro and senior attacker Mackenzie Roth .

and senior attacker . The Owls continued their scoring burst, outscoring the Colonials four goals to one in the second quarter as Mastropietro added three more goals.

George Washington attempted to battle back with a goal from senior midfielder Amber Germer early in the third quarter but the Owls’ defense limited opportunities and forced seven turnovers.

Temple secured a win with 11 shots and four goals to advance to 2-1 on the season

THE NUMBERS

Temple earned assists on 10 of their goals while all of George Washington’s scores were unassisted.

Owls’ sophomore goalkeeper Taylor Grollman had three saves on the day while Colonials’ sophomore goalkeeper Mia Caro had 11 saves.

had three saves on the day while Colonials’ sophomore goalkeeper Mia Caro had 11 saves. Mastropietro’s six goals brings her total to 11 on the year.

Roth and Wright’s two goals apiece bring them each to four goals on the year.

Temple finished the game with a season-high 35 shots.

ON TAP

The Owls will remain on the road and travel to Newark, Delaware, to match up against the University of Delaware (2-0, 0-0 Colonial Athletic Association) on Wednesday, Feb. 22 at 4 p.m.