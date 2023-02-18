Mastropietro’s six goals guide Temple past George Washington

Temple Lacrosse (2-1, 0-0 The American Athletic Conference) defeated George Washington University (0-2, 0-0 The Atlantic 10) 15-6 Saturday afternoon in Washington, D.C. The Owls collaborative performance on offense created plenty of chances while their defense shut down the opposing attack.
KEY PLAYS
- Temple opened scoring with junior defender Katie Shallow assisting sophomore attacker Amelia Wright for an open shot.
- As the first quarter came to a close, the Owls scored four straight goals with most of the work coming from senior midfielder Belle Mastropietro and senior attacker Mackenzie Roth.
- The Owls continued their scoring burst, outscoring the Colonials four goals to one in the second quarter as Mastropietro added three more goals.
- George Washington attempted to battle back with a goal from senior midfielder Amber Germer early in the third quarter but the Owls’ defense limited opportunities and forced seven turnovers.
- Temple secured a win with 11 shots and four goals to advance to 2-1 on the season
THE NUMBERS
- Temple earned assists on 10 of their goals while all of George Washington’s scores were unassisted.
- Owls’ sophomore goalkeeper Taylor Grollman had three saves on the day while Colonials’ sophomore goalkeeper Mia Caro had 11 saves.
- Mastropietro’s six goals brings her total to 11 on the year.
- Roth and Wright’s two goals apiece bring them each to four goals on the year.
- Temple finished the game with a season-high 35 shots.
ON TAP
The Owls will remain on the road and travel to Newark, Delaware, to match up against the University of Delaware (2-0, 0-0 Colonial Athletic Association) on Wednesday, Feb. 22 at 4 p.m.
