Nationally ranked Memphis men’s tennis shuts out Temple

Memphis beat Temple, 7-0, on Saturday at the Racquet Club of Memphis in Tennessee.

The Tigers (17-4, 5-0 American Athletic Conference) are ranked 17th in the Intercollegiate Tennis Association poll and have won 12 consecutive matches to tie the second-best mark in program history.

The match was Temple’s last conference match of the regular season. Temple (11-9, 1-2 The American) has not had a winning record in conference play since the 2013-14 season.

Memphis won two of the three doubles matches. One match didn’t finish.

Sophomores Eric Biscoveanu and Francisco Bohorquez lost to Tigers seniors Ryan Peniston and Andrew Watson, 6-2. Peniston and Watson are ranked as the 35th-best doubles combination by the ITA.

In the other doubles match, sophomore Juan Araoz and freshman Mark Wallner lost to Tigers redshirt sophomore Matt Story and sophomore Jan Pallares, 6-3.

“Memphis is a good team,” coach Steve Mauro said. “I was really happy with doubles play. Doubles play was really close. I think if we played them at a different time while we were healthy, we would’ve had a better result.”

Senior Thomas Sevel returned to the lineup after missing the past four matches with an arm injury. Sevel lost to Peniston, 6-1, 6-2, in the first flight of singles. Peniston is ranked 50th in the ITA’s top 125 singles players.

Memphis won all of the singles matches. Junior Alberto Caceres Casas lost to Watson, 6-4, 6-2, in the second flight. Watson is ranked 108th in the ITA’s top 125 singles players.

Temple’s four other singles players also lost in straight sets. Biscoveanu lost to Memphis senior Kai Lemke, 6-1, 6-4, in the third flight. Araoz lost to Tigers junior Chris Patzanovsky, 6-1, 6-2, in the fourth flight. Bohorquez lost to Tigers junior Felix Rauch, 6-1, 6-1, in the fifth flight. Wallner lost to Pallares, 7-5, 6-1.

The Owls will face Fairleigh Dickinson University on Sunday at the Penn Tennis Center in their regular-season finale before they head to the American Athletic Conference tournament, which starts on Thursday in Dallas.