No one was hurt in armed robbery incident

Two men, armed with a handgun, stole a male Temple student’s car on Arlington Street near 17th around 1 a.m. Tuesday, wrote Charlie Leone, the director of campus safety services, in an email to The Temple News.

The student was walking away from his car when the men approached, Leone wrote. He was not injured in the incident, Leone added.

The two men took the student’s phone and police tracked it to the intersection of Norris and 20th streets before the signal cut out, Leone wrote. TUPD and PPD have been canvassing the area and looking at surveillance, Leone said.

