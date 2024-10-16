October 16: Homecoming game Preview

In this episode of The Playbook, the sports editors put their Temple sports knowledge to the test through a trivia game. Football faced Uconn in a heartbreaking 29-20 loss and now looks to defeat Tulsa in the homecoming game. Field Hockey is on an impressive six-game-win streak as they head into games against Georgetown, Lafayette, and Villanova. All this and more on this week’s episode of The Playbook with Ryan Mack, Colin Schofield, Sienna Conaghan, and Jaison Nieves.
