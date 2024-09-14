Old mistakes spoil Temple’s comeback effort against Coastal Carolina

Temple Football mounted an 18 point comeback, but faltered on the final drive that would have tied the game.



Heading into Temple’s matchup against Coastal Carolina on Saturday, all signs pointed to a third straight blowout loss. The Owls were routed by Navy’s triple-option offense last week and the Chanticleers hoped to mimic that performance.

To add insult to injury, Temple’s starting quarterback Forrest Brock was inactive Saturday after injuring his wrist against Navy. Quarterback Evan Simon, who missed out on the job after an open battle in training camp, started his first game in a Temple uniform in his place.

Temple trailed by 18 points in the first half but soon gained a pulse. Simon had a chance to send the game to overtime but the promising drive stalled and he made arguably his worst throw of the afternoon on a game-ending fourth down.

Temple (0-3, 0-1 American Athletic Conference) fell to Coastal Carolina (3-0, 0-0 Sun Belt Conference) 28-20 Saturday afternoon in its home opener. The Owls remained within arms reach the entire way but now start the season 0-3 for the first time since 2013.

“We just got to get this team to focus for 60 minutes of football, from one play at a time to start to finish,” said Temple head coach Stan Drayton. “That’s something that is improving, working in the right direction. But obviously the cost is in the back end there.”

A common theme for Temple has been its lack of offense to begin games. Simon and company found a groove early and marched their way to the Chanticleers’ side of the field. The drive eventually fizzled out, forcing kicker Maddux Trujillo to attempt a 54-yard field goal which was unsuccessful.

Coastal Carolina took full advantage of the short field Temple provided, driving 63 yards for a quick score. Temple’s defense gave up 297 yards against Navy and Coastal Carolina used the recipe to slice through the defense.

Chanticleers Running back Christian Washington got the ball rolling, strolling into the endzone for a 15-yard touchdown. Coastal Carolina found the endzone 44 seconds later when safety Xamarion Gordon intercepted a deflected pass by Simon and returned the ball 29-yards to extend the lead.

The interception was one of Simon’s very few mistakes on the day. The Rutgers transfer played with a comfortability that was lacking with Brock under center. Simon said after the game that he found out that he was getting the starting nod on Tuesday, and impressed with 185 yards and two touchdowns.

“I thought [Simon] managed the game decent,” Drayton said. “He showed a lot of moxie out there and he’s a great leader. He’s a great leader and he’s got a calm out there and that’s contagious amongst a young offensive line that we played with today.”

Trujillo converted on a 54-yard field goal with 97 seconds left in the first quarter — the first points were the first time Temple scored in the first 15 minutes all season.

After a defensive stand, Temple got the ball back with the opportunity to narrow the gap but running back E.J. Wilson fumbled and Coastal Carolina took over in the red zone on the Owls’ first drive of the second quarter.

Turnovers continue to be an issue for Temple, with 11 through three games. The defense has yet to record a takeaway of its own to slow down the opposing offenses.

The Chanticleer’s quickly capitalized when wide receiver Cameron Wright found the endzone. The Owls answered with a touchdown of their own by wide receiver John Adams, cutting the deficit to 11 heading into the locker room.

Simon was given a boost by the Owls’ seemingly revived rushing attack. Temple gained 104 yards combined through two games but ended Saturday with 129. Running back Antwain Littleton led the way with 74 – the most in a game by a Temple player so far this season.

“We showed way more flashes today of our identity and who we can be,” Littleton said. “We’re not there quite yet, but like I said we’ve shown flashes with offense, with defense. We can get it done.”

Temple found a much-needed spark coming out of the break. Simon found wide receiver Dante Wright in the endzone to cap off a 75-yard drive. However, Washington answered with a touchdown of his own seven minutes later to extend the Chanticleers’ lead back to 11.

After another Trujillo field goal at the beginning of the fourth quarter, Temple’s defense needed one more stop to give the team a chance at a game-winning drive. Linebacker D.J. Woodbury Sr. spoiled Coastal Carolina’s chances to extend the lead on a third down sack, but Temple was unable to take advantage after a Wilson holding penalty took the Owls out of a chance to go for it on fourth down.

Coastal Carolina had one more chance to put the icing on the cake, and were once again denied by the Owls’ defense. Quarterback Ethan Vasko took the ball for himself on fourth down but was met by safety Javier Morton and defensive lineman Tra Thomas.

Temple held its own against Coastal Carolina’s version of the triple option offense. After giving up 200 yards in two straight weeks, they gave up 184 against the seventh best running attack in the country. Temple was unable to get the pivotal touchdown needed to tie the game despite multiple key stops.

“Chemistry wasn’t an issue tonight,” Simon said. “We just need to continue to work on the details and not shoot ourselves in the foot.”

Temple will stay at home for the second straight week when the Owls host Utah State (1-1, 0-0 Mountain West Conference) on Sept. 21 at 2 p.m.