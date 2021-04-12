Owls defeat La Salle on Senior Day

Temple University women’s tennis (8-2, 0-1 The American Athletic Conference) continued its strong season with a 7-0 shutout victory against La Salle University (0-8, 0-1 The Atlantic 10) on Saturday as the team celebrated Senior Day.

“With everything going on with the pandemic, for them to get to have a season was special and I am happy for them,” said head coach Steve Mauro.

Temple swept in doubles thanks to victories from graduate student Cecilia Castelli and senior Oyku Boz and freshman Ling Hsuan Wei and junior Rine Nozaki.

“Played pretty well, it was hard with senior day as there was a lot of emotion, but I thought they performed well,” Mauro said.

In singles, freshman Vineetha Mummadi opened play by defeating her opponent in two sets. Graduate student Oleksandra Doroshenko and freshmen Sena Takebe also picked up straight sets wins, while Boz rounded out the day with a 6-3, 6-2 win.

Temple will hit the road to play The University of Pennsylvania (1-0, 0-0 The Ivy League) on April 14 at 2:00 pm..

“They are always a good team, one of the best in the Ivy League,” Mauro said. “We will have to play very well in order to beat them, but we look forward to playing against good competition.”