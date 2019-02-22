Temple women’s tennis tops Fairleigh Dickinson 6-1

The Owls went undefeated in their three-game home-stretch, dropping only one of their 19 matches.

Temple University women’s tennis defeated Fairleigh Dickinson University 6-1 on Thursday afternoon at the Legacy Tennis Center.



Temple won the doubles point as all three pairs claimed victory. Junior Chunan Xiang and freshman Ruoyu Chen won their match 6-1.

Sophomore Oyku Boz and senior Alice Patch edged out their doubles point, to win 7-5.



Freshman Stefaniya Surikova and junior Kristina Titova remained undefeated as a pair, improving to 4-0, winning their match 7-6(3).



Following its doubles dominance, Temple (4-1) kept momentum heading into their singles matches.



The singles for the Owls began with victories from Chen and Junior Oleksandra Doroshenko, giving Temple a 3-0 lead.



Fairleigh Dickinson’s Patricia Eftenoiu defeated Surikova, which gave the Knights their only point of the match.



Patch and Xoang secured crucial singles points for Temple, each putting away their opponents in two sets.



Junior Cecilia Castelli improved to 4-0 on the season in singles matches, her victory secured the match for the Owls, allowing Temple to win their fourth game of the season.



The Owls will look to continue their strong play over the weekend against Howard University on Feb. 23 and Virginia Commonwealth University on Feb. 24 in Richmond, Virginia.