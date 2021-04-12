Owls nearly sweep Colgate and Fordham

Temple University men’s tennis defeated Colgate 7-0 on Saturday and Fordham 6-1 on Sunday.

Temple University men’s tennis (11-2, 0-1 The American Athletic Conference) defeated Colgate University (2-5, 2-2 Patriot League) 7-0 on Saturday and Fordham University (4-2, 0-0 The Atlantic-10) 6-1 on Sunday.

On Saturday, Temple claimed all three doubles matches in just more than forty minutes with wins from freshman Léo Raquin and junior Thibault Frumholz, graduate student Eric Biscoveanu and junior Louis Gorregues, and sophomore Marin Delmas and graduate student Juan Araoz.

“We did the job today and looked really strong in singles and doubles,” said head coach Steve Mauro. “I have known [Araoz], [Biscoveanu], and [Mike Haelen] for 5 years and I am proud to be their coach. They represented the tennis program in the correct fashion.”

Temple would claim all six singles matches without dropping a set against Colgate.

On Sunday, Temple played Fordham at the Cherry Hill Racquet Club.

“It is difficult to transition to playing inside after just having played outside, but they made the adjustment quickly,” Mauro said.

Thanks to strong performances from Biscoveanu, Gourregues, Raquin and Frumholz, the Owls claimed the opening doubles point.

In singles, Temple finished with only one loss after Biscoveanu lost a tight three-set match 6-4, 6-4, 4-6.

“The guys really stepped up and I hope they can keep the momentum going as we head into the conference tournament soon,” Mauro said.

The Owls will travel to St. John’s (11-1, 0-1 The Big East) on Tuesday at 4:00 p.m..