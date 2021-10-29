Owls end season in shutout loss to Bulls

Temple University women’s soccer closed out the 2021 season with a 2-0 loss against the University of South Florida.

Despite being eliminated from the American Athletic Conference Tournament on Oct. 24, Temple University women’s soccer had the opportunity to spoil the University of South Florida’s hopes of claiming the first seed in the conference tournament. However, the Owls could not keep up with the Bulls’ offense leading to a loss.

The Owls (5-8-3, 2-6 The American) lost their season finale 2-0 to the University of South Florida (11-3-2, 6-1-1 The American) on Thursday night at the Temple Sports Complex.

The Bulls scored their first goal at the 18-minute mark when sophomore midfielder Rosalia Muino Gonzalez beat Owls’ junior goalkeeper Kamryn Stablein on a penalty kick.

The Owls had an opportunity to tie it up in the 20th minute, but junior forward Emily Kavanaugh took a shot that sailed just over the crossbar.

Temple’s next chance on goal came at the 35-minute mark after junior forward Hailey Gutowski took a shot from inside the penalty box, but was denied by Bulls’ junior goalkeeper Sydney Martinez.

Despite being outshot seven to two in the first half, the Owls went into halftime only trailing the top seeded team in the conference by one goal.

“When we are at our best there is not a team in the conference that we can’t play with,” said head coach Nick Bochette. “The next step for us will have to be doing it more consistently.”

The Owls had their best chance to tie the game in the 69th minute when freshman midfielder Carly Steinberg had a clean look at the net but was blocked by Martinez.

The Bulls put the game away at the 78-minute mark where senior midfielder Meghan Cavanaugh scored from outside the penalty box.

With the loss, Temple’s season ends with a losing record for the sixth straight year.

“It is very disappointing,” Bochette said. “Any way that you slice it, it was very disappointing because no one wanted our season to end tonight but I think that we proved a lot to ourselves in the last six weeks that when we have the right mentality and commitment, special things can come from this group.”