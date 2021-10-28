Owls lose to Tigers, remains winless in AAC play

Temple University men’s soccer lost its fifth straight game, falling 2-1 to the University of Memphis on Wednesday night.

The University of Memphis (5-8-1, 4-4-0 The American Athletic Conference) defeated Temple University men’s soccer (2-10-2, 0-8-0 The American) 2-1 on Wednesday night, handing the Owls their fifth straight loss.

At the 14-minute mark, Owls’ redshirt-sophomore defender Marques Antoine turned the ball over to Memphis senior forward Maxi Galizzi, who crossed it to Memphis freshman forward Lineker Rodrigues dos Santos. Dos Santos scored from inside the box, giving the Tigers a 1-0 lead.

“We’ve got to be better in terms of where we’re defending,” said head coach Brian Rowland. “Obviously not allowing too many set pieces and things like that.”

The Tigers doubled the Owls’ shots on goal seven to three, and also doubled the Owls in total shots with a 14 to seven edge.

At the 75-minute mark, Temple senior midfielder Kyle Hellmann tied the game at 1-1 with a goal inside the box.

Owls’ freshman midfielder Tessho Kobayashi played in a great through ball on the ground, which allowed Hellmann to squeeze the shot through the Tigers’ senior goalkeeper Parker Lackland’s legs for the goal.

“We got the one but turned around shortly after and gave away a penalty from nothing,” Rowland said. “Gave away that penalty and certainly made it more difficult to then get back into the game again.”

In the 76th minute, Temple freshman defender Alex O’Leary was whistled for a handball in the box, leading to the Tigers receiving a penalty kick. Tigers senior midfielder/defender Artur De Luca scored the go-ahead goal on the penalty kick.

“It really stood out that we’re allowing team’s goals that are not being earned,” Rowland said. “We’re giving away goals and opportunities to win games and really beating ourselves.”

In the 86th minute, Temple surrendered yet another penalty kick. However, senior goalkeeper Goodwill Agbaadem dove left and saved the shot, denying Tigers’ junior midfielder/forward Emanuel Santos.

Agbaadem made five saves throughout the game. His penalty kick save marks the third time Temple goalkeepers have saved a penalty kick this season.

The Owls will return to the Temple Sports Complex to face No. 5 University of Tulsa (11-1-1, 6-1-1 The American) on Oct. 31 at 7 p.m.