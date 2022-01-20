Owls’ game against Bulls postponed

Temple University men’s basketball faces back-to-back postponements, with its game against the University of South Florida scheduled for Jan. 22 postponed due to COVID-19 health and safety protocol in the Bulls’ program.

Temple University men’s basketball’s (10-6, 3-2 The American Athletic Conference) game against the University of South Florida (6-11, 1-4 The American) is postponed to a later date due to COVID-19 protocol issues within the Bulls’ program, according to a release from Temple University Athletics on Thursday afternoon.

The game was originally scheduled for Jan. 22 at noon in Tampa Bay, Florida.

This is the Owls’ fourth postponed game of the season, following the recent postponement of their game against Wichita State University (9-7, 0-4 The American), which was scheduled for Jan. 18 at the Liacouras Center.

Temple is on a three-game winning streak and is scheduled to take the floor next on Jan. 25 against the University of Cincinnati (13-5, 3-2 The American) at the Liacouras Center. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m.