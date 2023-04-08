Damian Dunn transfers to Houston

The former Temple guard was named to the Big 5 first team on April 4 following a season where he averaged 15.3 points per game.

Former Temple All-Conference guard Damian Dunn has transferred to Houston, he announced in a tweet on Saturday.

Dunn made the move following Temple’s recent hire of new head coach Adam Fisher and the departure of former head coach Aaron McKie to a special advisory role within the department.

The Kinston, North Carolina, native spent all of his first four collegiate seasons with the Owls, starting in the majority of games for Temple since 2020. Dunn’s accolades include second-team all-conference honors in 2022, third-team all-conference honors in 2023 and all-rookie honors in 2021.

After playing in just one game during his freshman season, Dunn appeared in 71 games for Temple during the last three seasons and started in 58. He also surpassed 1,000 career points in a Feb. 22 matchup against Cincinnati.

During the 2022-23 season, Dunn was the Owls’ second leading scorer, averaging 15.3 points per game while shooting more than 40 percent from the field. He was named to the Big 5 first team on April 4.

Dunn will graduate from Temple in May, but has two years of eligibility remaining.