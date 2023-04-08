Temple’s losing streak continues in loss to No. 9 Florida

Temple Lacrosse suffered its fifth straight defeat after a 17-13 loss to No. 9 Florida on Saturday afternoon.

Temple Lacrosse (5-7, 0-3 American Athletic Conference) fell to No. 9 Florida (9-3, 2-1 AAC) 17-13 Saturday afternoon at Howarth Field. The Owls’ losing streak now reaches five as they continue to struggle gaining momentum. Temple remains at the bottom of the standings in the American Athletic Conference.

KEY PLAYS

The Gators took control of the game from the start, with attacker Emma LoPinto scoring early goals which led Florida to a 6-2 lead in the first quarter.

The Owls responded after the first quarter break, dominating possession and pushing the pace to score five goals in the second quarter to cut the deficit to 9-7.

The third quarter was a back-and-forth battle, with both teams trading goals. Temple attacker Mackenzie Roth scored two.

Florida took control in the fourth. Senior midfielder Emily Heller scored two of the Gators’ five goals to pull away.

THE NUMBERS

Temple had a total of 38 shots while Florida had 30.

Owls’ goalkeeper Taylor Grollman recorded seven saves in the game while Gators’ goalkeeper Sarah Reznick had 14.

Temple midfielder Belle Mastropietro continued to anchor the Owls’ offense, leading the team in points with 44.

ON TAP

The Owls will look to put an end to their losing streak when they return home to take on Drexel (8-4, 2-2 Colonial Athletic Association) on April 12 at 5 p.m.