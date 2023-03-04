Temple takes down Saint Joe’s in bounce-back effort

Temple Lacrosse (3-2, 0-0 American Athletic Conference) defeated Saint Joseph’s University (1-5, 0-0 A10 Conference) 13-10 on Saturday afternoon at Howarth Field. Attacker Mackenzie Roth and midfielder Belle Mastopietro’s hat tricks helped the Owls improve their all-time record against the Hawks to 22-4.
KEY PLAYS
- Saint Joe’s midfielder Bonnie Yu opened the scoring, giving the Hawks a 1-0 lead just a minute and 15 seconds into the matchup.
- Temple answered back with goals from Roth, midfielder Camryn Zavacky and attacker Amelia Wright, giving the Owls a 3-1 lead with seven minutes remaining in the first quarter.
- The Hawks had a three-goal stretch of their own in the second quarter, with goals coming from Yu and midfielders Maddie Yoder and Riley Evans, giving Saint Joe’s a 5-4 lead with less than 10 minutes remaining in the second quarter.
- Wright and attacker Julie Schickling’s goals helped the Owls take a 6-5 lead into halftime.
- Temple continued their dominance in the second half, opening up the third quarter on a 4-1 run with two of the goals coming from Roth. Mastropietro and Erin King each scored one, giving the Owls a 10-6 lead.
- The Hawks answered with goals from Yoder and attacker Kate Tomick to cut the lead to 10-8 heading into the final quarter of play.
- The Owls opened the fourth quarter with three straight goals, two of them coming from Mastropietro and Wright, putting the game away and sealing the Owls’ victory.
THE NUMBERS
- Temple earned assists on seven of their goals while Saint Joe’s assisted on four of their 10 goals.
- Yu finished the matchup with a game-high five goals.
- Owls’ goalkeeper Taylor Grollman had six saves on the day while Hawks’ goalkeeper Jordan Concordia had seven saves.
- Mastropietro’s three goals brought her total to a team-high 18 on the year.
- Temple finished the game with 22 shots to the Hawks’ 27.
ON TAP
The Owls will travel to Poughkeepsie, New York to take on Marist University (2-2, 0-0 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference) on Feb. 25 at 12 p.m.
