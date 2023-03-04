Temple takes down Saint Joe’s in bounce-back effort

With the win, Temple Lacrosse improved to 22-4 against Saint Joseph’s all-time.

Temple Lacrosse (3-2, 0-0 American Athletic Conference) defeated Saint Joseph’s University (1-5, 0-0 A10 Conference) 13-10 on Saturday afternoon at Howarth Field. Attacker Mackenzie Roth and midfielder Belle Mastopietro’s hat tricks helped the Owls improve their all-time record against the Hawks to 22-4.

KEY PLAYS

Saint Joe’s midfielder Bonnie Yu opened the scoring, giving the Hawks a 1-0 lead just a minute and 15 seconds into the matchup.

Temple answered back with goals from Roth, midfielder Camryn Zavacky and attacker Amelia Wright, giving the Owls a 3-1 lead with seven minutes remaining in the first quarter.

The Hawks had a three-goal stretch of their own in the second quarter, with goals coming from Yu and midfielders Maddie Yoder and Riley Evans, giving Saint Joe’s a 5-4 lead with less than 10 minutes remaining in the second quarter.

Wright and attacker Julie Schickling’s goals helped the Owls take a 6-5 lead into halftime.

Temple continued their dominance in the second half, opening up the third quarter on a 4-1 run with two of the goals coming from Roth. Mastropietro and Erin King each scored one, giving the Owls a 10-6 lead.

The Hawks answered with goals from Yoder and attacker Kate Tomick to cut the lead to 10-8 heading into the final quarter of play.

The Owls opened the fourth quarter with three straight goals, two of them coming from Mastropietro and Wright, putting the game away and sealing the Owls’ victory.

THE NUMBERS

Temple earned assists on seven of their goals while Saint Joe’s assisted on four of their 10 goals.

Yu finished the matchup with a game-high five goals.

Owls’ goalkeeper Taylor Grollman had six saves on the day while Hawks’ goalkeeper Jordan Concordia had seven saves.

Mastropietro’s three goals brought her total to a team-high 18 on the year.

Temple finished the game with 22 shots to the Hawks’ 27.

ON TAP

The Owls will travel to Poughkeepsie, New York to take on Marist University (2-2, 0-0 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference) on Feb. 25 at 12 p.m.