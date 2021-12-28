Owls game against Wildcats postponed

Temple University men’s basketball postponed its game against Villanova University due to COVID-19 protocol issues in the Owls’ program.

Temple University men’s basketball’s (7-5, 0-1 The American Athletic Conference) game against Villanova University (8-4, 1-1 The Big East) originally scheduled for Dec. 29 at 9 p.m. is postponed to a later date due to COVID-19 protocol issues within the Owls’ program, according to a release from Temple Athletics today.

No. 23 Villanova was set to be the Owls’ first ranked opponent this season.

This is the second postponement of the season for the Owls, who had their Dec. 18 matchup against Drexel University (5-5, 0-0 The Colonial Athletic Association) postponed due to COVID-19 protocol issues in the Dragons’ program.

Temple is set to host the University of Houston (11-2, 0-0 The American) at 4 p.m. on Jan. 2 at the Liacouras Center.