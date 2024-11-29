Owls looking to end season on high note

For nearly three quarters, it looked like Temple could have pulled out an upset win against Texas-San Antonio last week for the first win in the post-Stan Drayton era. The Owls found themselves trailing after being gashed by multiple big plays but they were within striking distance, trailing by just 11 when the fourth quarter started.

Temple wasn’t able to complete the comeback against the Roadrunners and lost in interim head coach Everett Withers’ first game. Now Temple has to flush last week’s result and focus on the task at hand — beating North Texas in the season finale.

The Mean Green come to Lincoln Financial Field hoping to break their five-game losing streak and punch a ticket to a bowl game. Temple is looking to end the season with the most wins in a season since 2019. The Owls’ bowl hopes are already over, but they will take the game to honor its seniors in its final home game of the season.

“I want to be able to salute those guys,” Withers said. “College athletics is a tough business. These guys are now going to play for two head coaches, some of them maybe three head coaches. I hope those guys have grown and that they understand the value of getting a college degree.”

Here is all you need to know before Temple kicks off against North Texas on Nov. 30 at noon.

SIMON SAYS START FAST

Much of Temple’s momentum has been uprooted by slow starts, most notably on the offensive side of the ball. Temple has been able to stay on the field for prolonged periods of time, often pinning the defense’s backs against the ball.

Temple went down by 18 points through two-quarters of action, giving its offense an uphill battle to climb the rest of the way through. The Owls mounted a comeback effort but it wasn’t enough. The slow starts have been a constant trend for the Owls as they ranked last in the American Athletic Conference with 20 points per game.

The struggles come from the Owls’ failure to convert on their third down chances, converting just 34% of their opportunities. Temple will have to stay on the field against a Mean Green defense that allows 36 points per game, good for 12th in the AAC.

“The most important thing for us is to keep their offense on the sideline. How do you do that? Gotta keep drives alive,” Withers said. “You can’t be second and 15. We got to be second to five, second and sevens, and then third and twos. We got to keep [Chandler] Morris on the sideline.”

Quarterback Evan Simon gave the offense a breath of fresh air but has struggled as of late. The Rutgers transfer was inserted into the starting lineup in week three against Coastal Carolina and had seven touchdown passes in his first three games. He has thrown just two touchdown passes in the last three games and is tied for third in the conference in interceptions with eight.

PREPARE FOR THE OPPOSITE

Entering its game last week against UTSA, Temple’s secondary was expected to be tested against the second-best passing offense in the AAC. Instead, UTSA ran the Owls into the ground with more than 300 rushing yards. Temple’s run defense has shown no improvement since the middle of the season, but this week they will play another pass-heavy team.

North Texas relies mostly on its aerial attack, with one of the best passing offenses in the country. The Owls’ secondary has struggled in the latter half of the season and will be tested yet again.

However, that was the expectation against UTSA and the Roadrunners used the run game to take down the Owls. Temple could be facing the same situation against North Texas.

ON NORTH TEXAS

The Mean Green enter Saturday’s game ice-cold, losing five straight games after starting the season with five wins in their first six games. North Texas has everything to play for; a win clinches it a bowl game and a loss means its season is over.

Similar to UTSA, North Texas is built on a strong offense but has been hurt by poor defensive performances. The Mean Green boasts the third-best scoring offense in the AAC with 35 points per game and the best passing offense in the conference.

Quarterback Chandler Morris leads the high-octane attack. He is second in the country with 30 passing touchdowns and fourth in passing yards with 3,594. The top target for Morris is wide receiver DT Sheffield, who has 775 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns. Sheffield is the only wide receiver in the AAC with double-digit touchdown receptions.

On defense, North Texas gives up 36 points per game and has struggled most against the rush. The Mean Green allows 206 rushing yards per game which ranks 11th in the AAC. Linebacker Jaylen Smith leads North Texas in tackles with 90. Smith has also recorded six tackles for loss and 10 quarterback hits.

SPOILER ALERT

Ryan Mack, Sports Editor: “Temple did a good job at defending a UTSA passing offense that ranks just below North Texas last week. However, the Owls were gashed by the big plays they allowed in the first half in the running game. Temple has shown heart, coming back from numerous deficits at halftime. But I do not think this game will be the same. Temple has struggled at keeping drives alive and I feel like that will be the same as the Mean Green pummel them to close the season.”

North Texas wins 52-17.

Colin Schofield, Assistant Sports Editor: “Temple looked competitive against UTSA in its first game without Stan Drayton as head coach. Now the Owls will take on the best passing offense in the conference in North Texas. Temple held UTSA’s passing attack in check but they were decimated on the ground. The Owls defense has struggled all season and I expect the same trends to continue to end the season.”

North Texas wins 41-21.

Sienna Conaghan, Assistant Sports Editor: “Temple kept up with UTSA for a decent amount of the game but the Owls still struggled on both sides of the field. The Owls haven’t been able to start offensively right out of the gate which will hurt them to stay on pace with North Texas. The Mean Green have their postseason hopes on the line so I think they will come out with a fire that Temple’s defense will not be able to compete with.”

North Texas wins 44-20.

Jaison Nieves, Sports Social Media Manager:

“Temple comes into this game after keeping up with UTSA for a solid part of the game. Despite this North Texas has expectations of a bowl game and will hungry to get that win. Combined with the fact that Temple’s defense has consistently disappointed throughout the season and I think it’ll be a loss to close out the season.”

North Texas wins 42-27.