Owls remain winless after 0-0 draw with Rider

Temple Women’s Soccer battled in its most impressive offensive display of the season but could not separate itself from Rider.

Temple Women’s Soccer (0-2-1, 0-0 American Athletic Conference) tied with Rider University (1-1-1, 0-0 Patriot League Conference) 0-0,to remain winless on the season. The Owls put on a much more impressive offensive performance but weren’t able to finish scoring chances in the final third.

KEY MOMENTS

Temple showed improvement out of the gate, stringing together passes that led to decent opportunities for shots on goal through the entire first half but the Owls could not convert on the chances.

The Owls came out of the half with newfound confidence. In the 47th minute, forward Shari Atkins played a ball across to midfielder Beky Myers, but she wasn’t able to finish a good opportunity.

In the 69th minute, Temple goalkeeper Tamsin Bynoe made an important save, stopping a cross coming from Riders defender Courtney Carter, clearing the ball just out of reach to keep the game tied.

The Owls’ best scoring chance toward the end of the game came in the 81st minute. A loose ball in front of Rider’s goal led to a scramble, but didn’t result in a shot.

THE NUMBERS

Temple finished with five shots on goal, their most in a game this season.

Bynoe continued to impress so far in the season. The freshman recorded four saves, including some crucial ones, to earn her first clean sheet of the season.

Broncs’ goalkeeper Ellie Sciancalepore was just as impressive for Rider, finishing with four saves.

ON TAP

The Owls will look for their first win of the season when they welcome City 6 rival Villanova (1-0-1, 0-0 Big East Conference) to the Temple Sports Complex on Sunday, Aug. 27 at 4 p.m.