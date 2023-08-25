Temple Men’s Soccer ties Monmouth in season opener

Stout defense and an impressive performance from goalkeeper Flannan Riley stand out in the first game under Green.

Temple Men’s Soccer (0-0-1, 0-0 American Athletic Conference) tied Monmouth University (0-0-1, 0-0 Coastal Athletic Association) 0-0 Thursday night at Monmouth’s Hesse Field. This marked Temple’s first game under new head coach Bryan Green.

In the first half, Monmouth put up eight shots with two on goal. Temple goalkeeper Flannan Riley, who transferred this season from St. Francis Brooklyn, had two saves in his first half in the Cherry and White. The keeper finished the game with one more save, adding to an impressive showing in net.

Both teams struggled to get anything going offensively in the first half. Forward Juan Zepeda took Temple’s only shot on goal in the first half but was met with a save by Monmouth’s goalkeeper Eryk Dymora.

The Owls played sloppily starting the second half. Felix Ewald, Lukas Egarter and Jayden Jackson all picked up yellow cards within the first six minutes. The Owls finished with 11 total fouls, four more than their opponent.

Temple put up six shots in the next 18 minutes but could not put one through to take the lead. Monmouth’s Dymora stopped the sixth shot of that span near the bottom left of the net.

The Owls came out stronger offensively in the second half. They put up seven more shots than they did in the first half and earned six more corner kicks. Though the aggression was an improvement, nothing was able to get Temple on the scoreboard before the 90-minute mark. Despite this last effort, the Owls finished with just two shots on goal out of 10 total shots.

The Owls will look to get their first win under Green on the road against Lehigh (0-1, 0-0 Patriot League Conference) at Ulrich Sports Complex on Aug. 28 at 6 p.m.