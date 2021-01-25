Owls reschedule games against ECU

Temple University men’s basketball will compete against ECU on Feb. 11 and 13 in a home-and-away series.

Temple University men’s basketball will play against East Carolina in a home-and-away series on Feb. 11 and 13, The American Athletic Conference announced today in a press release.

Temple was originally scheduled to play the Pirates on Jan. 16, but the game was postponed due to positive COVID-19 test results in ECU’s program, The Temple News reported.

The Owls will host the Pirates on Feb. 11 at the Liacouras Center and then will travel to Greenville, North Carolina, on Feb. 13. Both games are set to tip-off at 11 a.m., according to the announcement.