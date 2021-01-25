Temple University COVID-19 briefing: Jan. 25

Temple reported 73 active cases of COVID-19 among students and employees today.

Every week, The Temple News will provide a brief breakdown on COVID-19 trends and cases at Temple University.

Case counts include students registered at any of Temple’s Philadelphia-area campuses, according to the university’s case dashboard.

Here’s what happened this week:

What happened with Temple cases today?

On Jan. 25, Temple reported 73 active cases of COVID-19, including 67 among students and six among employees, according to the dashboard.

Temple tested at least 10,239 students and employees last week and recorded 60 new cases of COVID-19, according to the dashboard.

Temple recorded seven positive cases of COVID-19 among students in on campus housing, according to the dashboard.

The university recorded a 0.59 percent test positivity rate last week. Since March 10, 2020, Temple has recorded a 2.96 percent positivity rate, according to the dashboard.

Temple did not update its total numbers from Jan. 6 to Jan. 25, because the university is updating the format for the weekly totals, wrote Mark Denys, director of Student Health Services, in an email to The Temple News.

What happened with cases in Philadelphia?

Philadelphia recorded 370 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, down from 563 on Jan. 14.

The city averaged 559 new cases per day from Dec. 31, 2020, to Jan. 14, according to city data.

The city averaged 485 new cases per day from Jan. 7 to Jan. 21, according to city data.

The ZIP codes 19121 and 19122, which encompass Main Campus, have recorded 4,090 positive cases of COVID-19 and 70 deaths combined since March 2020, according to city data.

Philadelphia has recorded 107,177 confirmed cases and 2,808 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the Philadelphia Department of Public Health.